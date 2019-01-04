Beauty Products for the 2019 Glow Up

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., 4 Jan. 2019 3:00 AM

You've heard of the 2019 glow up, right?

It's basically like growing up, but in a beauty-oriented way. It's all about taking your skin from drab to fab so you can look and feel your best in this fresh new year. But in order to make that a reality, you're going to need a few products to help you through. Trust us when we say that some daily Vitamin C gummies are key for a brighter complexion. And an exfoliating night serum is going to help, too. Come to think of it, the list is endless. 

Here are our favorites. 

GLAMGLOW® GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

BUY IT: GLAMGLOW® GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $49 at Nordstrom

HUM NUTRITION Glow Sweet Glow

BUY IT: HUM NUTRITION Glow Sweet Glow, $25 at Sephora

Tatcha VIOLET-C BRIGHTENING SERUM

BUY IT: Tatcha VIOLET-C BRIGHTENING SERUM, $88 at Tatcha

Face The Glow 3-Piece Kit

BUY IT: Face The Glow 3-Piece Kit, $65 at Kate Somerville

Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner

BUY IT: Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, $28 at Ole Henriksen

TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

BUY IT: TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $100 at Neiman Marcus

Caudalie Concentrated Brightening Essence

BUY IT: Caudalie Concentrated Brightening Essence, $49 at Dermstore 

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $145 at Revolve

Farmacy Honeymoon Glow Night Serum

BUY IT: Farmacy Honeymoon Glow Night Serum, $58 at Farmacy

GLOW RECIPE Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask

BUY IT: GLOW RECIPE Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, $45 at Sephora

MOON JUICE Beauty Dust Jar

BUY IT: MOON JUICE Beauty Dust™ Jar, $38 at Nordstrom 

MARIO BADESCU Facial Spray

BUY IT: MARIO BADESCU Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender, $7 at Sephora 

Lancer Skincare Dani Glowing Skin Perfector

BUY IT: Lancer Skincare Dani Glowing Skin Perfector, $95 at Dermstore 

PAT MCGRATH LABS LuxeTrance™ Lipstick

BUY IT: PAT MCGRATH LABS LuxeTrance™ Lipstick, $38 at Sephora 

Cover Fx Water Cloud Primer

BUY IT: Cover Fx Water Cloud Primer, $38 at Ulta Beauty

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34 at Sephora 

CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

BUY IT: CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $53 at Nordstrom 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

