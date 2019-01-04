Former American Idol Host Brian Dunkleman Defends Driving for Uber

Brian Dunkleman is firing back after reports surfaced this week about his current occupation.

According to documents in Dunkleman's divorce from estranged wife Kalea Dunkleman, obtained by TMZ, the former American Idol host listed his occupation as "Uber driver." The former couple, who share a 5-year-old son named Jackson, have been in an ongoing divorce and custody battle. TMZ reports that Dunkleman, who co-hosted the first season of AI in 2002 alongside current host Ryan Seacrest, started driving for the company in March 2016.

After seeing the TMZ report about his personal life, Dunkleman took to Twitter to defend driving for Uber.