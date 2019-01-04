Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Get the Last Laugh After Dance Video Goes Viral

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 4 Jan. 2019 10:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

How come Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets to dance? If she dances, we'll all dance...It'll be anarchy!

A day before the 29-year-old Democratic congresswoman took office, an online troll recently posted on Twitter an almost nine-year-old video of her dancing with friends on a rooftop. Whaaaat? The horror!

The person tweeted, "Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is...High School video of 'Sandy' Ocasio-Cortez."

The clip, which naturally went viral, is part of a longer video that was filmed at Boston University while she was a student. It shows the liberal politician, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and her peers imitating dance scenes from popular '80s films, such as The Breakfast Club. It was actually a meme, inspired by a 2009 fan-made YouTube video that mashes up scenes from Brat Pack movies.

But their attempt to embarrass and shame Ocasio-Cortez backfired and the troll later deleted their account following much mockery online.

"Now she's totally done for," tweeted Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty. "Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was ... adorable."

Photos

Celebrities Turned Politicians

"Anyone who thinks video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing as a teen will derail her political career will be devastated by video of [President Donald] Trump speaking as an adult," tweeted comedian and writer Joseph Scrimshaw.

Ocasio-Cortez herself tweeted on Friday a video of her dancing to Edwin Starr's 1970 hit "War (What Is It Good for)."

"I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous," she wrote. "Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone :)"

She also told The Hill, "It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I'm happy to be one. It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal."

Boston University first shared the video in 2010. A year later, Ocasio-Cortez graduated from the college, where she had majored in economics and international relations.

...and a minor in giving no...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Politics , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Good Place, A Very English Scandal, Killing Eve, Bodyguard

Who Will Be the Big TV Winners at the 2019 Golden Globes?

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Decides He Won't Host the Oscars After All

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Meghan Trainor, FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party

Baby Fever! Meghan Trainor Is Ready to Be "Totally Preggo" After Her Tour

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

2019 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Complete List

Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Doubling Down on Oscars Support for Kevin Hart

The Crown, Olivia Colman, The Crown Season 3, Helena Bonham Carter

Let These New The Crown Photos and Olivia Colman Tide You Over Until Season 3

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.