It's safe to say there's definitely some family stuff to work out amongst the Frasers.

In this week's episode of Outlander, there is clearly a little bit of tension between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her dad who she only recently met, Jamie (Sam Heughan), even if the tension's really only on his end. In the above clip, exclusive to E! News, he apparently blames himself for Brianna needing to go 200 years into the past to chase after her mother, and then for the traumatic sexual assault Brianna suffered when she got there.

Even as she talks about her father Frank, Brianna makes it clear she didn't just go through all that to be reunited with her mother. But of course she doesn't yet know what Jamie did to Roger (Richard Rankin) last week...