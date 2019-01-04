Dressing like Meghan Markle doesn't come cheap.

In her first official year as a royal, she has undoubtedly captivated the world as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. From her actress background and American upbringing to her romance with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old Los Angeles native has had eyes on her long before she took her first steps into St. George's Chapel last spring.

With her elevated public role, the star has also debuted a new wardrobe that has taken the world by storm. Selling out items and setting trends has become an unofficial part of Markle's new title and, much like her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, royal enthusiasts continue to wait with bated breath to see every new look the expectant duchess has on.

Of course, that all comes with a cost and, according to royal fashion website UFO No More's findings, that cost was at the top of their royal chart for 2018. Per the website, Markle topped their list for the most expensive wardrobe of 14 royal women, including Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with a grand total of $508,258.