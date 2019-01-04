Meghan Markle Had the Most Expensive Royal Wardrobe in 2018

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 4 Jan. 2019 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Dressing like Meghan Markle doesn't come cheap. 

In her first official year as a royal, she has undoubtedly captivated the world as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. From her actress background and American upbringing to her romance with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old Los Angeles native has had eyes on her long before she took her first steps into St. George's Chapel last spring.

With her elevated public role, the star has also debuted a new wardrobe that has taken the world by storm. Selling out items and setting trends has become an unofficial part of Markle's new title and, much like her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, royal enthusiasts continue to wait with bated breath to see every new look the expectant duchess has on. 

Of course, that all comes with a cost and, according to royal fashion website UFO No More's findings, that cost was at the top of their royal chart for 2018. Per the website, Markle topped their list for the most expensive wardrobe of 14 royal women, including Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with a grand total of $508,258. 

Photos

All the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

In the course of the year, we saw her don the likes of Oscar de la Renta, GivenchyArmani and Jason Wu and Victoria Beckham. Markle has certainly had a lot to dress for, including her May wedding, dozens of public engagements and her first royal tour—a two-week marathon through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry. 

Needless to say, many outfits were needed. However, there are a few caveats to the website's findings. First of all, they looked at newly debuted clothing, so repeats were not included. The sums also only include the new items that could be priced or estimated, so only 254 pieces of the 323 new pieces she wore were tallied up.

Additionally, a Cartier reflection wedding bracelet and earrings reportedly gifted to her from Prince Charles, which amount to approximately $233,000, were included in the total as it has not been confirmed if they were gifts or not. Even without them, though, Markle would still top this list. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Shutterstock

One major look that was not included was her custom wedding gown as it could not be priced. To note, she did not rank highest for the average price per piece amount—that goes to Princess Charlene, though she had significantly less new pieces. 

In comparison, Middleton came in fourth on the list with 117 new pieces, 81 of which could be priced out or estimated for an $85,097 total. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, who got married this year, came in 12th with 60 new pieces, 43 of which added up to an estimated $39,818. 

For the full breakdown, check out UFO No More.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Fashion , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Guli Nazha, Most Stylish Asian Celebs - thumbnail

8 Asian Fashion Stars You Need To Keep Your Eye On

ESC: Winter Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

6 Swimsuits That Made Celebs Look Hot This Winter

Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Meghan Markle Threw a "Sayonara Zara" Party After She Got Rich

ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Celeb Fashion Trends That Are Already Making an Impact in 2019

Queen Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan Defends Her Wardrobe After Overspending Claims Surface

ESC: Cardi B

Whoops! Cardi B Pauses Her Concert to Fix a Wedgie

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.