Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Dressing like Meghan Markle doesn't come cheap.
In her first official year as a royal, she has undoubtedly captivated the world as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. From her actress background and American upbringing to her romance with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old Los Angeles native has had eyes on her long before she took her first steps into St. George's Chapel last spring.
With her elevated public role, the star has also debuted a new wardrobe that has taken the world by storm. Selling out items and setting trends has become an unofficial part of Markle's new title and, much like her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, royal enthusiasts continue to wait with bated breath to see every new look the expectant duchess has on.
Of course, that all comes with a cost and, according to royal fashion website UFO No More's findings, that cost was at the top of their royal chart for 2018. Per the website, Markle topped their list for the most expensive wardrobe of 14 royal women, including Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with a grand total of $508,258.
In the course of the year, we saw her don the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Armani and Jason Wu and Victoria Beckham. Markle has certainly had a lot to dress for, including her May wedding, dozens of public engagements and her first royal tour—a two-week marathon through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry.
Needless to say, many outfits were needed. However, there are a few caveats to the website's findings. First of all, they looked at newly debuted clothing, so repeats were not included. The sums also only include the new items that could be priced or estimated, so only 254 pieces of the 323 new pieces she wore were tallied up.
Additionally, a Cartier reflection wedding bracelet and earrings reportedly gifted to her from Prince Charles, which amount to approximately $233,000, were included in the total as it has not been confirmed if they were gifts or not. Even without them, though, Markle would still top this list.
Shutterstock
One major look that was not included was her custom wedding gown as it could not be priced. To note, she did not rank highest for the average price per piece amount—that goes to Princess Charlene, though she had significantly less new pieces.
In comparison, Middleton came in fourth on the list with 117 new pieces, 81 of which could be priced out or estimated for an $85,097 total. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, who got married this year, came in 12th with 60 new pieces, 43 of which added up to an estimated $39,818.
