If you loved Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, then you'll love its deleted scene.

The 25-year-old singer surprised her fans with the extra footage on Friday.

In the cut scene, Grande and Jennifer Coolidge recreate the classic Legally Blonde scene where Paulette confronts her ex and takes back her dog. Grande was a spitting image of Reese Witherspoon's character Elle Woods and gave a fresh new take on the famous pep talk.

"I'm Ariana Grande, and I'm her attorney," the six-time Grammy nominee said to the ex upon approaching his trailer.

"Ariana what?" he replied.

"Yeah, that's right—big," she shot back. "This is my client and we'd like to discuss an equitable division of the assets. Well, you two were together for, like, a hot minute, right? So, we believe that due to habeas corpus you should be able to keep this beautiful estate and she should get the dog."

"Yeah, I'm taking the dog," Coolidge's character later added. "Thank you, next!"