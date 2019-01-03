It's no secret that Eminem's little girl isn't so little anymore... but did you know Hailie Scott Mathers is practically an Instagram influencer these days?

With more than 1 million followers and a feed full of fitness inspiration, sassy selfies and fashion moments that rival even the most aesthetically pleasing social media accounts, it's hard not to notice 23-year-old Hailie is living her best life while still maintaining the same level of privacy her world-famous father is known for.

While not much is known about Hailie's personal life, it's reported that she graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. A closer glance at the rising star's Instagram reveals Hailie is totally committed to her workout routine, sharing videos from personal training sessions set to the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. She's also a proud dog mom, loves to travel to the music festivals Eminem performs at and recently rang in 2019 with her longtime boyfriend by her side.