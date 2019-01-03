WENN
It's no secret that Eminem's little girl isn't so little anymore... but did you know Hailie Scott Mathers is practically an Instagram influencer these days?
With more than 1 million followers and a feed full of fitness inspiration, sassy selfies and fashion moments that rival even the most aesthetically pleasing social media accounts, it's hard not to notice 23-year-old Hailie is living her best life while still maintaining the same level of privacy her world-famous father is known for.
While not much is known about Hailie's personal life, it's reported that she graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. A closer glance at the rising star's Instagram reveals Hailie is totally committed to her workout routine, sharing videos from personal training sessions set to the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. She's also a proud dog mom, loves to travel to the music festivals Eminem performs at and recently rang in 2019 with her longtime boyfriend by her side.
To get to know Hailie—who was the subject of many of Eminem's biggest hit tracks over the years—keep scrolling!
Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun
The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit and fabulous physique in a black bikini.
Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady
23-year-old Hailie flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in Nov. 2018.
Instagram
Ooh La La
The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans.
Instagram
Fashionista
Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose.
Instagram
Young and in Love
"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captioned this sweet photo from 2016.
Instagram
Model Behavior
There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie!
Instagram
Puppy Perfection
Hailie teased on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day."
BRB, hitting that follow button on Hailie's Instagram.