How to Get a Red Carpet Glow at Home

Celebs always have a way of luring us in with their red carpet glow, but is it something you can actually achieve at home?

According to L'Oréal Brand Ambassador and celebrity makeup artist Sir John, it most certainly is. "I think what makes anyone shine on the red carpet is their ability to own their look," divulges the pro. What he means is that it's not what you wear, it's how you wear it that matters most. So if you're feeling your fresh hair color or shiny locks, play them up!

"I'm a makeup artist first, I have been for eighteen years, but looking good is one of those things where you have to have a holistic approach that extends from health to makeup and even haircare," he elaborates.

Confidence Is Key: While making celebs look beautiful is his job, there's one ingredient Sir John swears by: confidence. "The best concealer is confidence and having an inner sense of self gives everything long wear." But even Sir John himself will admit that everything revolves around the hair. "There's a massive hair trend happening right now and that's the glass hair trend; and that's basically just reflective locks that only happen when you have healthy hair," he explains. And if you think about it, taking care of your hair translates directly to the skin as well. "If your hair looks healthy and your skin will look healthy, you glow."

Branded: L'Oreal

Rock the Healthy Hair Trend: To reiterate: Before you get to makeup and talking about holistic diet, you want to have beautiful hair. "Beautiful hair shows what a person's station in life is and how much you take care of yourself," he shares. So how do you get glossy locks at home? L'Oréal's Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner is his current favorite product because it's so quick—you just apply and rinse. Bonus: It's super easy to detangle out of the shower so you won't have to worry about damaging your hair while brushing. "Whether you're a soccer mom with kids tugging at your feet or a supermodel who has to catch a flight, you can easily use it a week before a big event and then again the night before for noticeably shiner locks."

Juice Your Way to Better Skin: To glow from within, it's important to have a well-rounded approach to your diet as a first step. "I love to juice kale, it has more than enough of your daily dose of Vitamin K, so it increases circulation and helps reduce dark circles, which is essentially just sluggish circulation," explains the expert. His second favorite juice option is carrot juice. "It increase cell turnover with beta carotene and essentially gives you that inner glow."

Branded: L'Oreal

A Statement Lip Never Fails: After you condition and your hair is super healthy, then it's time to go in and give yourself a statement makeup look. To create a red carpet moment, Sir John is all about the new L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick. Matte formulas are less moisturizing than most, so if your lips are feeling a little dry, he has a hack. "I like to use an eye cream to prep and then go right on with the liquid lipstick so you're not left with that tacky feeling," he recommends.

Branded: L'Oreal

Mix Your Highlighter With Foundation: And if you want to increase your glow even more, Sir John is all about a highlighter. "For me, it's a way to increase brilliance and it just raises that bar when it comes to everyone's complexion," he elaborates. For a low-key glow, he suggests mixing a few drops of L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer with your foundation for a luminous appearance. "Just avoid shimmer on your forehead, chin and under your eyes and focus application on the sides of the face to keep it flattering."

