How to Watch the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on TV and Online

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., 5 Jan. 2019 3:00 AM

The 2019 Golden Globes is right around the corner! 

It's not too late to organize a watch party, but in just a matter of hours, Hollywood A-listers from film and television will descend upon the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for an evening of frivolityfashion and some fierce competition.

The Dick Cheney biographical dramedy Vice leads the film nominees with six, followed by A Star Is BornThe Favourite and Green Book with five each. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story dominates the TV categories with four nominations in total. Other notable nominees include Black Panther, Crazy Rich AsiansThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects

Assuming a pop culture buff like yourself is already caught up on all of this year's critically-acclaimed projects (and if not, FandangoNOW has  every nominated film and TV show available for streaming or download), here's a handy-dandy guide to making your Golden Globes viewing experience a total cinch. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

NBC will air the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. NBC Live (which is available via the network's website and app) and the NBC Facebook page will also livestream the Golden Globes, though you'll need a cable login to access it. 

Those subscribed to Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirectTV Now and PlayStation Vue are also in luck, as live access to the star-studded soiree will also be provided on those platforms. 

