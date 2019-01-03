Dwayne Johnson Promises The Titan Games Is "the Biggest Athletic Competition Series" in TV History

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 3 Jan. 2019 2:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prepare yourselves for "the biggest athletic competition series in the history of television." That's what The Titan Games is, according to executive producer and host Dwayne Johnson (you may know him as The Rock).

E! News' Jason Kennedy was on set of the new NBC reality series that gives "everyday people who trained extremely hard in their lives, a platform to shine," Johnson said. This show will give those who really earned their "sweat equity" a platform to shine.

The Titan Games is just one of the many—and we mean many—projects Johnson is working on. To balance work and home, he said he keeps his family close. They all travel with him for a movie shoot, even the dog, and they help keep him grounded.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"I don't get overwhelmed by it," he said about his workload. "But there are moments to my life where I have to pause and become contemplative and reflect on what's happening," he said. "But also, what's really helped me over the years, Jay, is gratitude."

Titan Games, Dwayne Johnson

NBC

Click play on the video up top for more.

The Titan Games premieres Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on NBC with a two-hour installment. Regular episodes air Thursdays, at 8 p.m. starting on January 10.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Reality TV , TV , NBC , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood: I'm More Than Just the Virgin Bachelor

Jax Taylor, James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

More Stars, More Fun! Busy Tonight to Welcome Michelle Williams, Connie Britton & More in 2019

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

Batwoman Officially Ordered to Pilot and Close to Making TV History

Gotham

What to Expect From Gotham's Final Season: Catwoman Rising, Actual Bats, Gadgets and More

Can R. Kelly's Career Survive "Surviving R. Kelly"?

Better Things

Better Things Season 3 Premiere Date and Guest Stars Finally Revealed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.