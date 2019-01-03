Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Expecting a Baby Boy

The littlest Hill is on his way!

Newlyweds Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are expecting a baby together, the two stars announced on Thursday. Simon, who Hill married in April, is pregnant with a boy.

"Soooo, we've been keeping a secret..." the Suits star wrote on social media. "The Littlest Hill is coming soon #ItsABoy."

The expectant Ballers actress shared a matching announcement over on her Instagram account, featuring professional shots of her baby bump and the star couple reading a Dr. Seuss books in bed. Too cute!