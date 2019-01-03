The CW
by Chris Harnick | Thu., 3 Jan. 2019 12:21 PM
The CW
The CW's superhero show roster could be expanding to six. E! News has confirmed the network officially ordered Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose, to pilot.
David Nutter of Game of Thrones, The Flash and Arrow fame will direct the pilot for the potential series. Caroline Dries of The Vampire Diaries is executive producer and writer on the project. Nutter will also executive produce. The pilot is under the same banner as the rest of The CW show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns as executive producers.
If this goes to series, which most CW superhero shows have done, it will be the first broadcast superhero series starring an out LGBTQ actor as an LGBTQ character.
Rose first played the role of Batwoman/Kate Kane in the Arrowverse's Elseworlds crossover. The official description: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."
If you missed Batwoman's first appearance, you can stream it on cwtv.com and The CW app, as well as re-airing on the network on Monday, Jan. 7.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke the pilot order news.
