Nearly Half of Britain Wants Prince Charles to Abdicate After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Thu., 3 Jan. 2019

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

A new survey shows that almost half of the British public wants Prince Charles to abdicate the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The survey, conducted by BMG Research on behalf of The Independent, revealed that 46 percent of the British public wants Charles, who is first in line for the throne and the longest-serving heir apparent, to give it up so that Prince William can take the throne.

The Independent report states that more of the 1,500 people polled said they believe Charles should abdicate vs. become king. And 27 percent of those polled showed "strong support" for directly passing the crown to William.

The report states the move would be the most popular with the 18 to 24 age group.

Prince William, Prince Charles

amir Hussein/WireImage

Meanwhile, 13 percent of the people polled said they would "strongly oppose" the move. 

Of the people surveyed, 20 percent support Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall taking the queen title if and when Charles took the throne.

In a new documentary for his 70th birthday in November, Charles opened up about royal life. "I think it's vital to remember there's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two," he shared. "But the idea somehow that I'm going to go on exactly the same way, if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense."

