Lily Allen and MC Meridian Dan Break Up After 3 Years

It's over between pop singer Lily Allen and her boyfriend MC Meridian Dan.

The two started dating three years ago. On Wednesday, Allen said on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast that she and Dan have split.

"I'm single, for the first time since I was about 15," she said. 'We've been broken up for about three weeks."

"It's just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven't called him and been like, 'Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?' means that it's big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems," she continued. "So the fact that I'm dealing with it all on my own, I'm growing up."

A day before the podcast was released, Dan posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself sitting on a couch covered by a sheet.