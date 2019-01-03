"I feel like organically it just happened because the material is so rich with all of these people and this world. Certainly because I was managing the whole thing and everything was flowing through me, maybe the emotion—I was able to just squeeze all of those feelings…I was in my full flower, so all of those disgusting emotions that I just…I can't—When I get emotional, I try and shake it off and get through it…It's like, you know when you have to throw up? When I feel like I'm about to cry, I'm just like [grunts]. Stephanie [Adlon's FX publicist at the time] knows this about me, I'm just like, ‘I don't wanna!'…But I can't help it because I thrive on that. I like to procure that everywhere I go," she said.

See what kind of emotion Adlon squeezes out in Better Things season three starting Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. on FX.