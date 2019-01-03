Justin Bieber Sings a "Sexual Healing" Serenade for Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber clearly knows how to set the mood.

The 24-year-old singer enjoyed a night out with Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday and couldn't resist serenading his leading lady. The impromptu concert took place at the Montage Beverly Hills in California around 6:15 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Bieber had been waiting for the valet to bring around his Lamborghini when the Grammy winner decided to belt out Marvin Gaye's 1982 hit "Sexual Healing."

"She was cracking up," an insider said, "perhaps a bit embarrassed but still very happy and taken by it. There is clearly a lot of love in her eyes when she is around him. He was singing pretty [loudly]. You could hear it from a good distance."

At one point, Bieber even roped in a nearby bystander to help with his routine. He held the stranger's hand and wrapped his arm around him.

"Justin was in a great mood," the source continued. "He put his arm around a man nearby as they snapped a selfie together and then Hailey joined them for a photo, as well."