Noah Centineo and More Celebs Tell Their First Kiss Stories

Many other celebs have also revealed their first kisses in interviews. The list includes Nick Jonas , Khloe Kardashian , and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown , who had her first kiss onscreen. She isn't the only one; Mila Kunis ' That '70s Show co-star-turned-husband, Ashton Kutcher , was her first kiss, while two stars from The Wonder Years also smooched for the first time, on-camera.

Noah Centineo , who won over hearts with his performance in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, recalled his first smooth in a recent interview with W magazine , saying it happened after a movie date. How did it end? Well, his game wasn't that great, or she wasn't that interested. But he seems to remember it fondly, so that's what counts!

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock Noah Centineo The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star's first kiss took place in a hotel in Century City, near Los Angeles. He told W magazine in an interview for its February 2019 issue, "I was staying there during pilot season, and there was a dance convention. I saw this girl named Mackenzie, and I asked her if she wanted to go to a movie with me. She said yes. It was Cowboys & Aliens, with Daniel Craig. So the movie ends, we get up, leave the theater, and we're holding hands. I walk her to her hotel room and say, 'Goodnight kiss?' And we pecked. It was less than a millisecond. She closed the door, and that was that. I gave her my number, but I never saw her again. It was probably a terrible peck."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Ethan Hawke The actor told W magazine his first kiss took place at the "Hamilton Roller Rink, in New Jersey," saying, "Her name was Cindy, and she was wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt. It was a slow skate, and she was smoking hot. We skated around, and she said to me, 'Do you like Jack Daniel's?' And I said, 'Yeah. Too bad he's dead.' She said, 'Is he dead?' I thought she meant Jimi Hendrix. Then she said, 'Have you ever French kissed?' And I said, 'Yeah, man.' But I actually hadn't. So we snuck off behind the Coke machines and kissed."

RIV/ Fame Pictures Nick Jonas In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio One, Jonas revealed that Cyrus was his first kiss. He said, "The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood—very romantic. I'd just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I'm sure that my breath smelled terrible." The two dated for two years, until December 2017.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet Hennessy Shailene Woodley The actress told Marie Claire in 2014, "I was still playing with Barbies at 14 and didn't have my first kiss until 15-and-a-half. He had big, beautiful lips, and I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with those.'"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Katy Perry The singer told W magazine in 2017 that she had her first French kiss when she was in sixth grade, during a trip to Big Bear, California. She said, "I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway. At the party, we played Spin the Bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Fred Savage and Danica McKellar The former child stars had their first kiss onscreen, on the set of the Wonder Years in 1988, when they were tweens. McKellar said on Good Morning America in 2014, "The one good thing about getting your first kiss on camera is that you know it's gonna happen." Savage said, "It was terrifying. We were both really scared and nervous and didn't know what was going to happen or if we were going to do it right."

BrosNYC / BACKGRID Anne Hathaway In 2016, the actress told E! News her first kiss took place at the Maplewood movie theater in New Jersey, while she and her date watched Pocahontas, which came out in summer of 1995, when she was 12.

BACKGRID Khloe Kardashian In 2016, the reality star wrote on her app that she had her first kiss at age 12 or 13, during a trip to Hawaii. She said, "The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m. and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out. I remember I kissed some guy there and I thought I was so cool and so grown. I don't remember the boy and I can't tell you anything else about the experience."

Millie Bobby Brown The actress had her first kiss at age 12 with Finn Wolfhard on the set of Stranger Things season two. She told Interview magazine in 2016, "At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the story line...Finn reacted quite well and I didn't. I felt really bad afterwards."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Kristen Stewart "It was horrible! It was so bad," the actress told the Daily Beast in 2015 about her first kiss. "It was f--king repulsive. I was 14 and it was gross. It was not good."

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images Britney Spears Spears revealed on Good Morning America in 2013 that she had her first kiss around age 13, and that it was with her All New Mickey Mouse Club co-star Justin Timberlake. The two reconnected years later and dated from 1999 to 2002.

INSTARimages.com Mila Kunis Kunis' first kiss was with her now-husband Kutcher, on the set of That '70s Show, when she was 15. She told People in 2001, "I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him." Kutcher said, "I'm the first guy she kissed? Oh my God, I had no idea! I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would've been too much pressure...I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach."

TLC The Duggars The stars of Counting On, a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, had their first kisses at their weddings. And for some, they were extra awkward.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images Lady Gaga The singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 that she had her first kiss at age 14, with a boy named Austin at summer camp.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock Andrew Garfield The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2018 that until the age of 12, he attended a boys-only prep school in England and then enrolled in a co-ed school. He said one of his female classmates hosted a party, in which "it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other! That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women—girls! This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening...That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons."