It's Stassi Schroeder's birthday party and she can have a meltdown if she wants to. Yep, it's that time again, time for another Stassi birthday scene.

You know you're in for something good when Bravo breaks out the timestamps on scenes, and that's what happens in E! News' exclusive Vanderpump Rules sneak peek below. The clip starts and it's Stassi's birthday. She's feeling good, she says in a confessional. "Honestly, I feel like a lot of that has to do with Beau. He really is the absolute best and I just really freakin' love him. Oh my god. Do I sound like Scheana talking about Rob? Like, this is like my worst nightmare," she says.

Then things take a turn.