GMA Day's Sara Haines Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Sara Haines.

The GMA Day host is pregnant with her third child. She and her husband, Max Shifrin, plan to welcome the little bundle of joy in July. The baby will join children Sandra Grace Shifrin, 1, and Alec Richard Shifrin, 2.

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," Haines told People, who broke the news. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful."

The sex of the child has yet to be revealed.

The baby news is just one of the many milestones Haines has experienced over the past few months. In August, the TV host bid adieu to The View to host GMA Day with Michael Strahan. The third-hour morning show premiered that September.

However, it looks like her replacement is also expecting. Just yesterday, Abby Hunstman revealed she's pregnant with twins—a boy and a girl.