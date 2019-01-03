Why Is Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman Being So Nice to Josh Flagg?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 3 Jan. 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Bravo

The saying goes keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Maybe that's what Josh Altman is up to on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

In the exclusive season 11 premiere sneak peek below, Altman is acting very nice to Josh Flagg. A little too nice. It started with a compliment to Flagg's husband, Bobby Boyd, and continued, which made Flagg's danger bells whistle.

"The thing about Altman is, if he's being nice to you or everything seems all good, you have to be cautious because something bad is about to happen," Flagg says in the clip below.

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

In the season 11 premiere—side note, can you believe there have been 11 seasons of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles?—the days of easily getting a listing are gone. Things are scarce, meaning agents Flagg, Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes, are challenged like never before. Flagg makes a promises he might be able to keep, James and David must come to terms with the reality of the market, Tracy goes to new lengths to sell a makeup mogul's estate, and, Altman finds himself under attack during the launch of his newest listing. This season expect to see the listing of the estate of NFL star Antonio Pierce, Kelly Rowland looking for a new pad and the Playboy "Bunny Ranch" and iconic home from Mommie Dearest come into play. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley also appears, as does Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Million Dollar Listing , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Sara Haines, Good Morning America, GMA

GMA Day's Sara Haines Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

See Star Trek: Discovery Season 2's Gorgeous New Photos

The Masked Singer

Let's Obsess Over The Masked Singer Together

R. Kelly, Aaliyah

Aaliyah's Mother Slams "Lies and Fabrications" of R. Kelly Sex Allegations

Grown-Ish, Yara Shahidi

Grown-ish Star Yara Shahidi Teases Unexpected Directions in Season 2

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: What You Need to Know About Fox's Star-Studded Singing Competition

Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.