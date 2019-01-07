The Top 5 Asian Queens From RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hey kitty girls! From the beloved talk show queen Oprah Winfrey's royal endorsement to special appearances on America's longest running cartoon series, The Simpsons; unless you've been living under a rock, you are more than aware of how RuPaul's Drag Race is quickly making herstory and rapidly taking over the cultural zeitgeist.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, this Emmy Award-winning reality television competition has the uncanny ability to bring people together, and makes the world a better place on a weekly basis by slowly bridging the rift between heterosexuals and the LGBTQ community — through the sorcery that is stacked wigs and rhinestones.