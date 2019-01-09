These Timeless Jewellery Trends Will Never Lose Their Appeal

When it comes to jewellery, it's the best buy, investment pieces that you can wear for a long time to come. From earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces, it's always a good idea to buy classic designs that can be worn alone or mixed and matched with other pieces. And don't think of keeping your jewels for night time events and dates — wear them out in the day and let them capture all that glorious sunlight.
Learn a few simple styling tricks from our favourite celebrities on how to get the most mileage out of your jewellery.
-/AFP/Getty Images
Matching your earrings with your necklace
Freida Pinto paired her gold statement earrings with an elaborate gold necklace.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Li Bingbing wore a plunging blue sapphire and diamond necklace with her delicate drop earrings.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Stacked rings
Park Bo-Young glammed up her white shirt dress with stacks of diamond rings.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Chae-young mixes white and yellow gold rings for an eclectic mix.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Layering
Michelle Yeoh means business in her black suit with layered diamond necklaces.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Zhang Ziyi has fun mixing different coloured gemstones with her layered bracelets.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Asymmetry
Mabel Yuan played it cool with her one-sided statement earring and multi-finger ring combo.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Song Zu'er shows off her asymmetrical Chanel earrings with her simple updo.