These Timeless Jewellery Trends Will Never Lose Their Appeal

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 9 Jan. 2019 10:43 PM

When it comes to jewellery, it's the best buy, investment pieces that you can wear for a long time to come. From earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces, it's always a good idea to buy classic designs that can be worn alone or mixed and matched with other pieces. And don't think of keeping your jewels for night time events and dates — wear them out in the day and let them capture all that glorious sunlight.

Learn a few simple styling tricks from our favourite celebrities on how to get the most mileage out of your jewellery.

Freida Pinto, Timeless Jewellery Trends

-/AFP/Getty Images

Matching your earrings with your necklace

Freida Pinto paired her gold statement earrings with an elaborate gold necklace.

Li Bingbing, Timeless Jewellery Trends

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Matching your earrings with your necklace

Li Bingbing wore a plunging blue sapphire and diamond necklace with her delicate drop earrings.

Park Bo-Young, Timeless Jewellery Trends

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Stacked rings

Park Bo-Young glammed up her white shirt dress with stacks of diamond rings.

Han Chae-Young, Timeless Jewellery Trends

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Stacked rings

Han Chae-young mixes white and yellow gold rings for an eclectic mix.

Michelle Yeoh, Timeless Jewellery Trends

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Layering

Michelle Yeoh means business in her black suit with layered diamond necklaces.

Zhang Ziyi, Timeless Jewellery Trends

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Layering

Zhang Ziyi has fun mixing different coloured gemstones with her layered bracelets.

Mabel Yuan, Timeless Jewellery Trends

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Asymmetry

Mabel Yuan played it cool with her one-sided statement earring and multi-finger ring combo.

Song Zu'er, Timeless Jewellery Trends

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Asymmetry

Song Zu'er shows off her asymmetrical Chanel earrings with her simple updo.

TAGS/ Asia , Jewelry , Fashion , Freida Pinto , Korean Celebrities , China celebrities
