The majority of people who visit Bali tend to overlook Sanur, because it has a reputation of being reserved for families and older crowds looking for a quieter and slower paced environment. We visit Sanur frequently, because it's near our parents' home in Batubulan. What people don't know is that Sanur is home to quite a few favourite local hangout spots that are worth a visit.

We share our top four faves here:

Roti Canai & Teh Tarik Warung Bunana

Every single time we go home to Bali, we always go back to this quaint place to have our absolute favourite roti canai susu (canai bread drizzled in condensed milk) & iced teh tarik (Indian tea)! We can't get enough! There is an abundance of food selection including various curries and martabak. Delicious food for an incredibly affordable price. You won't find many tourists here, because it's definitely a local gem!

Bunana Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Roti canai + teh tarik is always a killer combo!

Bunana Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

A great neighbourhood spot to meet up with friends.

Warung Kecil

Such a tiny restaurant always filled to the brim. We love this place for it's delicious Indonesian home cooked styled dishes. Try their honey chicken, the best! But not just Indonesian dishes, they also serve some of our favourite paninis!  Order their Bikini Panini with ham and melting cheese and thank us later!

Warung Kecil Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Delicious Indonesian dishes are ready to be served.

Warung Kecil Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Make sure to try the Bikini Panini while you're here!

Artotel Beach Club

This one's a newcomer on the block, having just opened last year branching out from Jakarta. A great place to lounge and relax featuring their signature two story bamboo tree house restaurant and daybeds by their designer pool with direct access to the beach. Definitely an Instagramable spot!

ABC Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

The lobby is constructed entirely out of bamboo!

ABC Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Avocado on toast all day errday.

Big Garden Corner Cafe

Now, this place is only 10 minutes away from our house, but we only discovered it a couple of months ago! Turns out, it's a fantastic tourist spot for families to visit and enjoy. It is a stone sculpture garden and art space featuring many fun art instalments including massive elephant installations made of recycled cans, various selfie spots and green spaces. There are also playgrounds and even a pool playing area for children. You can enjoy all of this while having a bite to eat in one of their on-site cafes and restaurants.

Big Garden Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Can you feel the love tonight?

Big Garden Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Fun art installations like this one can be found throughout the garden.

Big Garden Sanur, The Sweet Life With Liz &amp;amp; Maria

Are we in Bali or Stonehenge?

