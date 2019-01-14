The majority of people who visit Bali tend to overlook Sanur, because it has a reputation of being reserved for families and older crowds looking for a quieter and slower paced environment. We visit Sanur frequently, because it's near our parents' home in Batubulan. What people don't know is that Sanur is home to quite a few favourite local hangout spots that are worth a visit.

We share our top four faves here: