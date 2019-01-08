by Yvette King | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 5:01 PM
He's not a jack of all trades, he's actually a master of them all! Will Marfuggi started his amaze career in TV behind the scenes. He landed a gig as associate producer for E! News, got nominated for an Emmy as a field producer and currently finds himself in front of the lens as an on-air personality we all know and love. And now he can add dad to the list!
It was on the job that he met his future wife, Makena Coscarelli. The couple's stars aligned at a taping of "Dancing with the Stars" where Makena was working as the show's publicist. A meet-cute made in showbiz heaven! Then, in July this year, two became three — little Ava was born.
Now I'm turning the journalism tables on Will — asking him all the tough questions and this time on fatherhood!
Congrats on welcoming little Ava into the world! What ran through your mind when you first met her?
Oh my God, it might sound like a cliché but I felt like my heart was going to explode. Not to freak you out, but watching my daughter be born was the greatest moment of my life, but also hands down the scariest and most stressful. Every birth is different, but for us it was not like it was in the movies: All quiet and graceful. It was loud, everyone was screaming and when she came out there was a nano-second where I thought to myself, "Is she alive?" and once she started to cry, I think I started to cry. I nearly cry every time she looks at me and smiles.
Women always get asked how they balance it all, but I swear I rarely hear this asked to men. So here goes: How do you juggle your job with E!, your marriage, daddyhood and everything else?!
I know! I started asking guys the same thing before we had our kid because I genuinely needed advice. The truth is I'm still pretty new to it and I'm not sure I am balancing well. There are times when I'm at work and I'm looking at pics of Ava. Or I'm at home and I'm a little stressed about missing something at work. In general though, I'm trying to be as present as possible.
Will Marfuggi & Carissa Culiner Give Hosting Tips to Mond Gutierrez | E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet
When I'm home I try to not look at my phone as much even if it means I am out of touch or behind on some news. When I'm at work I have to be as efficient as possible because I can't always watch all the shows, movies, or clips that I need to watch while I'm at home. The other big factor in all this is my wife. We have to carefully check our schedules so we can both balance work with parenting. We cover for each other at home so the other can get a workout in. If she's doing a feeding, I'm washing bottle or pump parts. We really try to make sure that one of us isn't doing all the heavy lifting. I couldn't do this without her.
As a first time parent, what do you wish you knew before you became a dad?
I was lucky — I had a friend who told me that there would be a few weeks in the beginning where it would be really stressful but then it all melts away and it's just awesome. At the time I was like, "Nah, not me. I'll be fine." After her third week of life, Ava woke up to the world and for a while it was really stressful because of the various things that come along with a developing baby. One day all the fussiness melted away and she began to smile purposefully, and my stress level dropped by 60%.
What advice would you give to dads to be?
OK, this is going to be very practical advice. Read as much about baby soothing as possible — familiarise yourself with the work of Dr. Harvey Karp. Get a white noise machine with some bass and also a Baby Shusher. Be as supportive and sensitive to your partner as possible. We found zip-up swaddles to be useless, get the ones with Velcro that hold their arms down by their sides. Make sure you've got plenty of already made food in the house those first few weeks — you're not going to want to cook and the delivery guy waking your baby up with the doorbell is nightmare. If you can swing it, get a night nurse to help you transition from the hospital to home, they're a wealth of info. Make sure your baby is doing tummy time — they'll hate it but they need it.
What is the worst thing you could do to a new mom?
Oh, being unsupportive or not listening to their needs. All parents need support but if mom has just given birth she's going to need a little extra support.
Is it OK to put an Instagram filter on your baby?
I mean, I guess but it's not for me.
There seems to be a special bond between a father and daughter. Has Ava got you wrapped around her little finger already?
Absolutely.
