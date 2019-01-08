Congrats on welcoming little Ava into the world! What ran through your mind when you first met her?

Oh my God, it might sound like a cliché but I felt like my heart was going to explode. Not to freak you out, but watching my daughter be born was the greatest moment of my life, but also hands down the scariest and most stressful. Every birth is different, but for us it was not like it was in the movies: All quiet and graceful. It was loud, everyone was screaming and when she came out there was a nano-second where I thought to myself, "Is she alive?" and once she started to cry, I think I started to cry. I nearly cry every time she looks at me and smiles.