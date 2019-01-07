The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Hello, 2019!

  • By
    &

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 5:21 PM

2019 Resolutions, The Sweet Life

We know we say this every single year, but it's true; 2018 literally flew by with a blink of an eye! A new year has arrived and we hope everyone had a fabulous time ringing in 2019! It's that time of year again for self-reflection, exploration, new goals, new resolutions, and new opportunities.

Here are several of our personal resolutions this year:

Read

The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Heading To The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Say ‘YES' to more adventures

Last year, 95% of our travels were for work. This year, we want to explore, be more adventurous, and dedicate time to truly enjoy traveling for our own leisure!

Live more in the moment and embrace change

We are such huge planners as we love to be 100% prepared for any given event. We hope that this year we learn to be more embracing of the unknown and learn to enjoy changes and spontaneous moments!

Find inner peace

Taking time away from work and all the stress that comes with it, and have a break once in a while (that also means taking a social media detox for a brief period of time!). Enjoy nature. Start a journal. Meditate. Surround ourselves with positive energy, with people we love who support and motivate us.

There's no better place to find peace and rejuvenation for the new year than in Bali. Bali is home for us and whenever we wish to distress, it never let's us down. A three-day getaway to this corner of paradise always leaves us feeling so refreshed and motivated.

Bring it on, 2019!

TAGS/ Asia , Travel , Fashion , Wellness
