The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Hello, 2019!

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 5:21 PM
We know we say this every single year, but it's true; 2018 literally flew by with a blink of an eye! A new year has arrived and we hope everyone had a fabulous time ringing in 2019! It's that time of year again for self-reflection, exploration, new goals, new resolutions, and new opportunities.
Here are several of our personal resolutions this year:
Say ‘YES' to more adventures
Last year, 95% of our travels were for work. This year, we want to explore, be more adventurous, and dedicate time to truly enjoy traveling for our own leisure!
Live more in the moment and embrace change
We are such huge planners as we love to be 100% prepared for any given event. We hope that this year we learn to be more embracing of the unknown and learn to enjoy changes and spontaneous moments!
Find inner peace
Taking time away from work and all the stress that comes with it, and have a break once in a while (that also means taking a social media detox for a brief period of time!). Enjoy nature. Start a journal. Meditate. Surround ourselves with positive energy, with people we love who support and motivate us.
There's no better place to find peace and rejuvenation for the new year than in Bali. Bali is home for us and whenever we wish to distress, it never let's us down. A three-day getaway to this corner of paradise always leaves us feeling so refreshed and motivated.
Bring it on, 2019!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?