There were some murmurs about their relationship around the time of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show because Zayn was not in attendance. A source told E! News at the time, though, that his absence from the show didn't mean anything about their relationship status. "Everything is going smoothly, they are just trying to keep it more under the radar. It's no surprise that Zayn didn't attend the VS show. He is not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going."

Hadid and Zayn had also been "keeping their relationship more private," according to the source.

Speaking of private, the "Pillow Talk" artist doesn't follow her on Instagram anymore. But Zayn has never been one to want to label anything. He told GQ in July, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

So what has she been up to since the November show? A lot of family time, it seems. The first source said Hadid "has been spending a lot of time with her family on Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania and in New York City being very low-key."

Hadid's social media profiles fit that statement because most of her Instagram photos have been of her with horses and her family. Similarly, her last picture with Zayn was posted on Oct. 21. She shared a selfie of the two of them cuddling and smiling and said she was "flyin home to my happy place."

The insider continued, "They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other. They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."