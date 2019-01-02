See the Best Golden Globes Dresses of All-Time

Get ready because the 2019 red carpet season is almost here!

On Sunday, award season commences with the Golden Globes 2019, and you know what that means—epic, stop-and-stare red carpet fashion. Golden Globes regulars like Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Regina King are sure to continue their year-over-year fashion streak of awing looks. However, this year, Constance Wu and SZA, who received their first nominations, will appear on the carpet in statement-making fashion. It's going to be an fashion event you don't want to miss.

As the anticipation increases, we're revisiting past years and getting more excited about what's to come. Last year, the vast majority of celebrities wore black in support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries. It was a "black sea of luxury labels." However ,knowing that everyone would wear the same hue, celebs stepped out of the box in terms of fabric choice, dress silhouettes and accessories (See: Diane Kruger's sheer cape). The result was epic.