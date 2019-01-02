As Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian Sean Penn's annual J/P Haitian Relief Organization fundraising gala approaches its eighth year, the glitzy soiree will take on a new name in honor of the non-profit's next mission.

Formerly known as "Haiti Rising," the star-studded gala will now be known as "Haiti + Beyond" as the organization shifts into a new era of expansion in its efforts to aid disaster relief in low-income communities worldwide.

In 2010, Penn launched J/P HRO just hours after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti. An estimated 3 million people were impacted by the natural disaster, and 250,000 lives were lost. In the nine years since its inception, the humanitarian relief organization has provided preventative healthcare, education and community resources. Given its incredible success in the region, Penn and J/P HRO have set their sights on expanding efforts around the globe.