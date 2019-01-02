You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

John Phillips/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran is making the big bucks.
According to documents filed by his touring company, Nathan Cable Touring, for the year ending Mar. 31, 2018, the singer raked in nearly £38.9 million (or approximately $49 million). If fans divide that number by the 365 days in year, that comes out to about £106,600 per day (or about $134,000). That's a pretty nice chunk of change.
The documents were filed with Companies House—the U.K.'s registrar of companies—on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
Per the filings, Sheeran gave himself a hefty paycheck and drew about £17.5 million (or roughly $22.1 million) from profits. However, he still had nearly £26 million (or about $32.8 million) left over.