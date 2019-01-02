"What I really like about it is that it's really the only whodunit—or whosangit—show on television, and the fact that it's all well-known celebrities…So the people under the mask are really the star of the show," Thicke told E! News in the video up top. "It's very intriguing, even for my 8-year-old son who I brought to the set, he's dying to find out who the Peacock is, he can't wait to find out who the Peacock is."

The masked contestants have a hand in designing their outfits, so in the case of the hippo, McCarthy and Scherzinger said it could be a rapper because of the hip-hop attire.