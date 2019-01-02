Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 2 Jan. 2019 11:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Presley Gerber, Paris Fashion Week Men's

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Model Presley Gerber, the 19-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving a day before New Year's Eve.

Police pulled over the teenager for allegedly speeding in his Tesla before 4 a.m. in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed, TMZ reported. Presley was then booked for DUI, then released from jail around noon, police records show. 

"Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations," Presley's lawyer, Scott Spindel, told TMZ, noting that his client has no criminal record and has never been arrested before.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

According to California law, if convicted, Presley's driver's license may be suspended for a minimum of one year.

He has not commented personally on his arrest. He remains active on social media, last posting on New Year's Day a video of him getting a tattoo. it's not his first; Last year, he got a tattoo of his sister and fellow model  Kaia Gerber's name.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , DUI , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Olivia Munn Can't Stop Smiling While Kicking Off 2019 With Boyfriend Tucker Roberts

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Shares an Unseen Photo From the Day She Got Engaged

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.