Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Just Took It to a Whole New Level: See Why Their Bromance Is the Absolute Best!

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Thu., 10 Sep. 2015 11:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

If only Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had added a little more song-and-dance to the mix...

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake officially cemented their status yesterday as the reigning bromance in showbiz, offering up a two-pronged display of just-waiting-to-go-viral shenanigans that had everybody squealing and guys texting each other, "Dude, why aren't we more like that?"

Well, you're not like that, sirs, because no twosome can be quite like this one: the perfect storm of comedic chops, musical talent, family-man aw-shucks appeal and all-around adorableness. Separately, they're fun, but together...a force to be reckoned with.

PHOTOS: OK, Sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are definitely a close second in this department

In case you're only stumbling upon this information now thanks to Wednesday's Tonight Show and, just hours beforehand, their impromptu rendition of Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" dance when they were caught on camera at the U.S. Open (or their meticulously orchestrated "candid" moment—we don't care!), here is further evidence of why Jimmy and Justin are the kings of male friendship right now.

Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, US Open

ESPN

Oh, these two, they're more in sync than, well...

Jessica Biel, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

They Go Way Back: Aside from multiple J.T. appearances on what at the time was Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, they palled around in real life too—and we're not sure who's photobombing who here in this pic with Justin's then-fiancée Jessica Biel at the GQ Men of the Year Gala in 2011.

And speaking of a now six-year-old Late Night appearance, aw...

Robert DeNiro, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon

Dana Edelson/NBC

The Sincerest Form of Flattery: All best friends can imitate each other, and while he isn't the professional impressionist of the two, Justin does a spot-on Jimmy.

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for TIME

Twinsies: Surely it was only a coincidence that they dressed alike at the Time 100 Gala in April 2013.

Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

When They Took Us to School: Knowing that one of the best ways to teach is through song, the duo embarked on the History of Rap, which now has six parts and counting.

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon's 10 most hilarious moments of all time

Robin Gibb, Barry Gibb, Bee Gees, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

NBC

Saturday Night Fever: There's nothing like the real thing, but Jimmy and Justin as Bee Gees Robin and Barry Gibb worked for us too.

Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

NBC

Dance Dance Revolution: While Timberlake has actually only been an official guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a handful of times, you never know when he might show up for the hell of it! Of course, it all comes down to viral clips in the meantime, and here J.T. joined Jimmy to illustrate the "Evolution of End Zone Dancing."

PHOTOS: 22 best TV bromances

Justin Timberlake, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

They Primp Together: Well, GQ made them do it, but by summer 2013, it was obvious that these two belonged together.

Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

NBC

#HowsThatCookieBuddy?: #Delicious

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBC

Bros in a Box: Just putting a dick in a box was so 2006. When Jimmy and J.T. finally took over Saturday Night Live in December 2013, as host and musical guest, respectively, they gift-wrapped their entire selves for the holidays! No wonder SNL notched its highest ratings in two years that night.

When They Went to Camp Together in 1997: And Jimmy paid homage to Justin's hair circa 1999.

#SNL40

A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Happy Anniversary: They broke out those Time gala tuxedos again to open the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary mega-special in February. Some wondered, "Why Justin?" since he was never actually a cast member. Our reply: "Pfft. Just watch."

And once again, in case you  missed it:

PHOTO: More delightful bromances

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Justin Timberlake , Bromance , Funny , Top Stories
Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Olivia Munn Can't Stop Smiling While Kicking Off 2019 With Boyfriend Tucker Roberts

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.