Emma Watson isn't the only one speaking out against sexism in Hollywood.

Rob Lowe is lashing out against the objectification of men on television, according to a new interview with Vulture. The 51-year-old star of Fox's new comedy series, The Grinder, spoke candidly about how he feels male characters are poorly written on TV—all while calling out a Shonda Rhimes favorite.

"People go on and on about the objectification of women, and rightly so," Lowe began. "But, what about the objectification of men? When was the last time you saw Grey's Anatomy?"

The Parks and Recreation actor, who has played his fair share of quintessential heartthrobs since his first on-screen role in 1979, used his experience as a storied actor to shape the character he portrays on Fox's new show, which he also produces.

"We did a whole sequence of why [Dean Sanderson] left The Grinder. And the reason he left is he felt objectified," Lowe revealed. So what I love about this show is these wry, insightful looks at contemporary culture in entertainment as seen through the eyes of a regular Idaho family." Seems like a classic case of art imitating life.