EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Pattinson's Dior Commercial: Get the Exclusive Details!

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif & Sharareh Drury | Thu., 13 Jun. 2013 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

BACKGRID

A very dapper Robert Pattinson is heating up the small screens.

Since signing a big deal to be the new face of Christian Dior's men's fragrance, fans got a sneak peek at the Twilight hottie's print ads, and now E! News got the exclusive deets on the actor's commercial for the brand, which was shot back in December.

"It was a ceremony with a lot of guests dressed very fancy. There was a 6-piece formal band with violins," a source, who was present at the shoot, tells us, adding that about 100 people gathered as extras in the background.

LOOK: Robert Pattinson's Dior Ads Revealed at L.A. Party

The shoot, which took place inside the ballroom in the New York City's Waldorf Astoria, had a French crew, director and translator—and a beautiful model, who played opposite Pattinson's character.

"They ran through the crowd and stopped on the dance floor. Rob danced with an older lady and the girl would dance with the kids," our source explains. "During the scene, they were holding hands and danced a little before splitting up so Rob could dance with the older lady. The scene was that others were not amused by this—like those two were crashing a ceremony."

Dior told E! News in a statement: "Robert has been photographed for the campaign by American artist Nan Goldin and filmed by French director Romain Gavras, which is currently being broadcast exclusively in Europe (excluding the U.K.) and Asia (excluding China and Japan)."

Guess the U.S. will just have to wait.

PHOTOS: Check out these celebrity fragrances

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robert Pattinson , Christian Dior , Fashion , Exclusives , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Irene Kim Tells Us All About Her Viral BTS Moment, Social Media Origins & More

Irene Kim Gets Social and Talks BTS | E! Social Studies Club

Georgina Wilson - thumbnail

Catching Up with It Girl, Georgina Wilson

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

A Red Carpet Star Is Born: See Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks of All Time

Dee Hsu, ELLE Taiwan Fashion Awards 2018 - thumbnail

All The Reasons Why Fashion Loves Dee Hsu

Jolin Tsai, Best Dressed Asian Celebs on Instagram

10 Times Asian Celebrities Were The Best Dressed On Instagram In 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.