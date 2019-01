What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by looking at hot pics of all of our favorite Hollywood hunks?!

From Robert Pattinson to Zac Efron and Liam Hemsworth, there are plenty of super-sexy bachelors to pine over while trying to forget about your lame V-Day plans or being single in general. Don't worry, because we've made sure to compile the steamiest collection of unattached hunks in their natural, hot form (and most of them shirtless, of course!).

In honor of Valentine's Day, check out George Clooney, Scott Eastwood, Harry Styles, Michael B. Jordan, Jared Leto , Drake and all of these buff and built stars.