Have you seen the photo of Jimmy Fallon copping a feel of Justin Timberlake's nether regions?

The late-night talk-show host is on the cover of GQ magazine hugging J.T. from behind with his right hand spread over the singer-actor's SexyBack bits. (Timberlake's hands are behind him so it's anybody's guess what he may or may not have been reaching for.)

Despite the man-on-man photo shoot...