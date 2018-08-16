You're still the one that I want!

Grease co-stars John Travolta, 64, and Olivia Newton-John, 69, reunited on Wednesday for the first time in years at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' screening and Q&A celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic musical film. The two, who played high school couple Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, were joined by fellow past cast members Didi Conn, 67 (Frenchie) and Barry Pearl, 68 (Doody) and director Randal Kleiser, 72.

At the event, Travolta said Newton-John was his favorite thing about doing Grease.