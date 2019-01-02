This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 2 Jan. 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

NBC

Best friends, soul mates, co-hosts, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are already well on their way to stealing the hearts of everyone in attendance and everyone watching the 2019 Golden Globes. They're already enamored with each other.

"We're soul mates. We're f--kin' co-dependent soul mates," Oh joked with Samberg and The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

This new dynamic duo was first paired up at the 2018 Emmy awards where they announced the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category. That's where NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy first saw them and thought they'd make great hosts. Samberg, who has hosted the Emmys before, and Oh for the shock value. Being asked sure was shocking for the Killing Eve star.

Photos

2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

"Honestly, I said yes even though it was so terrifying to me, really terrifying. I just could not let this opportunity pass me by, the life experience of being this scared of something," she told Samberg in an interview.

Samberg said he wants to get back to the style of show Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presided over.

"Seth [Meyers] was incredible last year—and it was such a tricky year with everything that was coming to light, and he really threaded the needle well — but the years that are more like how I would dream of doing it were Tina and Amy's," he said. "I like playing off someone else and having there be a looseness to it and the ability to try things that are not necessarily just straight jokes to prompter. That's why I'm excited to do it with you 'cause you're such an incredible performer. I'm obsessed with Killing Eve. I hope you win. I'm going to make you a crappy little tinfoil fake Globe, just in case you don't win, and I'm going to bring it out and give it to you and be like, ‘You're always a winner to me.'

Safe to say millions of Killing Eve fans will be right there with Samberg and that fake Golden Globe for Oh. Both Oh and Samberg have won Golden Globes before, Oh for Grey's Anatomy, Samberg for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Killing Eve just wrapped production on the second season and is poised to come back in spring 2019. Brooklyn Nine-Nine jumps from Fox to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 10. The Golden Globes air live on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Oh , Andy Samberg , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Aw! Snooki's Kids Hold a Sonogram of Baby No. 3 in This Cute Photo

Gotham

Gotham Stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie Reflect on Their 5-Year Journey With the Dark Knight

Sex Education

Netflix's Sex Education Looks Like It'll Be Your New Comedy Favorite

Ben McKenzie & David Mazouz Say Goodbye to "Gotham"

This Is Us

All the This Is Us Season 3 Drama You Need to Remember Before Its Midseason Premiere

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.