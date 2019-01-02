Toni Braxton and Birdman Break Up: "It's Over..."

There's still time for Birdman to un-break Toni Braxton's heart.

It looks as if the power couple has called off their upcoming wedding, based on their latest social media updates. Speculation ramped up when Birdman updated his Instagram Story yesterday, writing, "It's over..." He later deleted the post and scrubbed his entire account clean. Similarly, Braxton removed every picture from her Instagram account. The 51-year-old "Long as I Live" singer then posted a single picture of herself in a red dress, writing, "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice...but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year."

E! News has reached out to reps for Birdman and Braxton for comment.

Fans also noticed Birdman and Braxton no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Ten months ago, the rapper said Braxton was his ride or die. "T, that's my girl, my friend, my family," the rapper said. "That's my love, my soldier, my life... She's my life. I love her to death."