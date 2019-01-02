Here’s How Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Entered 2019﻿

New Year, New celeb photos. 2018 has ended with a bang (see what we did there), so with a glass of bubbly in hand, we take a look at how Bollywood's favourite celebs welcomed 2019!
by Natalie Thomas | Wed., 2 Jan. 2019 6:00 PM
Newlyweds Mr. & Mrs. Jonas rang in the New Year in Switzerland on a cool vacation with the rest of the Jonas family. Alongside some seriously Insta-worthy pics from the Alps, the couple kissed 2018 goodbye.
Sonam Kapoor
Looks like Sonam and Anand had a ball-i of a time on their island paradise vacation. Sonam also took to Instagram to reminisce about the amazing year she had in 2018, with her three movie releases in the past year and her marriage to Anand Ahuja.
First day of the year. 📸 @samyuktanair
Varun Dhawan
Ok, we're seeing a common theme here — destination vacations were definitely in this New Year. Varun Dhawan took a trip down south to Sri Lanka to enjoy some much needed R&R.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of her and Virat to wish her followers a happy new year. But let's be real, this pic just made us believe all over again that rab na bana di is jodi!
Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within 💫 ... A very happy new year from us to you 💗
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar showed off his workout skills and the motivation behind them, whilst overlooking the first sunrise of 2019. He's definitely living life 2.0.
Sharing with you all the first sunrise of the New Year :) My workout motivation : two action-packed films this year, so find something to make you wake up, get up and get out there! Wishing you all a healthy and #HappyNewYear
Aishwarya Rai
Sharing a very wholesome picture of her family, Aishwarya celebrated the New Year with the ones who know her best.
✨🥰HAPPY NEW YEAR ALLLLL🥰🤗✨🌈❤️Happiness Love n Light ❤️🌈✨ ✨💕GOD BLESS 💕✨
Jacqueline Fernandez
All the way from Dubai, Jacqueline rang in the New Year with her family and just a little bit of a partying on the side. Who could blame her, we're envious!
So blessed to ring in this 2019 with my famfam!!! Love you guys!!!! #mydubai❤️
Hrithik Roshan
He may be a man on a mission… a mission to have his best year yet with his sons! Hrithik shared a video of his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and himself, with the caption "A happy life is a diverse life".
A Happy Life is a diverse Life. . .Enuf said !. . Happy New Year !. . #explorersforever #bff #adventurers #createyourfun #failingislearning #fallingisfun #growthmindset #learningispower #nofear #speedisaneed #fastandfurious #staycurious #butwhatifyoufly🎈
Kajol
While some of our celebs were off on winter holidays, Kajol celebrated with some fun in the sun with her son. Now that's a warm welcome to the year!
Aamir Khan
And finally, Aamir Khan started the year reflecting on his resolutions. Here's hoping he's able to stick to it, unlike the rest of us!
