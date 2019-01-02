Here’s How Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Entered 2019﻿

  • By
    &

by Natalie Thomas | Wed., 2 Jan. 2019 6:00 PM

New Year, New celeb photos. 2018 has ended with a bang (see what we did there), so with a glass of bubbly in hand, we take a look at how Bollywood's favourite celebs welcomed 2019!

Priyanka Chopra

Newlyweds Mr. & Mrs. Jonas rang in the New Year in Switzerland on a cool vacation with the rest of the Jonas family. Alongside some seriously Insta-worthy pics from the Alps, the couple kissed 2018 goodbye.

Sonam Kapoor

Looks like Sonam and Anand had a ball-i of a time on their island paradise vacation. Sonam also took to Instagram to reminisce about the amazing year she had in 2018, with her three movie releases in the past year and her marriage to Anand Ahuja.

Varun Dhawan

Ok, we're seeing a common theme here — destination vacations were definitely in this New Year. Varun Dhawan took a trip down south to Sri Lanka to enjoy some much needed R&R.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of her and Virat to wish her followers a happy new year. But let's be real, this pic just made us believe all over again that rab na bana di is jodi!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar showed off his workout skills and the motivation behind them, whilst overlooking the first sunrise of 2019. He's definitely living life 2.0.

Aishwarya Rai

Sharing a very wholesome picture of her family, Aishwarya celebrated the New Year with the ones who know her best.

Jacqueline Fernandez

All the way from Dubai, Jacqueline rang in the New Year with her family and just a little bit of a partying on the side. Who could blame her, we're envious!  

Hrithik Roshan

He may be a man on a mission… a mission to have his best year yet with his sons! Hrithik shared a video of his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and himself, with the caption "A happy life is a diverse life".

Kajol

While some of our celebs were off on winter holidays, Kajol celebrated with some fun in the sun with her son. Now that's a warm welcome to the year!

Aamir Khan

And finally, Aamir Khan started the year reflecting on his resolutions. Here's hoping he's able to stick to it, unlike the rest of us!

