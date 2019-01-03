Boscia Tsubaki Beauty Oil, $68 for 50ml Long revered in Japanese culture as a beauty ritual, camellia oil is often found in Japanese-made beauty products due to its nourishing and antioxidant properties. To get the most of this powerful ingredient, get your hands on this multi-use beauty oil. Made with camellia oil, japanese sea kelp and rice bran oil, it is perfect as a serum or moisturiser to replenish skin with moisture, fatty acids and antioxidants. Over time, skin is strengthened, free radical damage is minimised and collagen production is increased so your skin is firmer, brighter and more even-toned. You can even use this as a cuticle oil when traveling to winter climates, as a body oil to soften dry patches or add radiance to skin when mixed with your favourite foundation.

Kopari Coconut Melt, $49 for 150ml Made of 100 per cent pure coconut oil, this rich balm can be used to hydrate your skin from top to toe, and leave it in a dewy glow. Packed with fatty acids, it is easily absorbed into the skin to replenish moisture, rebuild its barrier function and protect it from external sources of inflammation like pollution. And since it's 100 per cent pure and free of sulphates, parabens and silicones, it is also suitable for those with sensitive, eczema-prone skin. Plus, It also doubles up as a leave-in conditioner to moisturise damaged hair ends.

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++, $92 for 60ml If you've always been too lazy to put in adequate leg work for sun protection and makeup prep, here's your answer. As its name suggests, this will probably be the silkest and lightest sunscreen you'll ever apply on your skin. Not only does it fend off harmful UVA and UVB rays, it also smoothes skin surface, reduces the appearance of pores and evens skin tone so makeup glides seamlessly over. It's also enriched with vitamins and minerals so your skin stays plump and protected.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF 50+, $62 Developed with plastic surgeons, this formula packs powerful anti-ageing and hydrating benefits, protects skin against sun rays and is also gentle enough for those with irritation-prone skin. A blend of colour-correcting pigments that evens out skin tone and reduces the appearance of skin imperfections like pores, scars, redness and fine lines, this foundation stays radiant on your skin and doesn't crease or crack all day long. In the meantime, it contains hydrolysed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins and antioxidants to treat skin at the same time.

By Terry Nude-Expert Duo Stick Foundation + Highlighter, $78 Do you often apply makeup in the back of a moving car? If so, then this handy two-in-one makeup stick is your makeup bag essential. Half foundation and half highlighter, it perfects the look of your skin while enabling you to sculpt and highlight your features. Featuring a unique technology, it is made of spherical powders to soften the look of imperfections, control shine and provide buildable coverage while feeling weightless on skin. All you have to do is apply and blend for a flawless complexion.

Eve Lom Kiss Mix in Cheeky, $35 Infused with beeswax and amino acids, this moisturising lip balm instantly softens and plumps dry and chapped lips while leaving them with a subtle, just-bitten tint. In addition, it also protects the delicate skin on the lips from further moisture loss, guarding them against dry and harsh climates. Thanks to the emollient texture, it can also be used as a cheek tint on dry skin for a sheer flush.

