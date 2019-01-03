These Multi-Tasking Products Will Help You Stick To Your 2019 Beauty Resolutions

Thu., 3 Jan. 2019

No excuses not to commit to your beauty regime now…

Boscia, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

Boscia Tsubaki Beauty Oil, $68 for 50ml

Long revered in Japanese culture as a beauty ritual, camellia oil is often found in Japanese-made beauty products due to its nourishing and antioxidant properties. To get the most of this powerful ingredient, get your hands on this multi-use beauty oil. Made with camellia oil, japanese sea kelp and rice bran oil, it is perfect as a serum or moisturiser to replenish skin with moisture, fatty acids and antioxidants. Over time, skin is strengthened, free radical damage is minimised and collagen production is increased so your skin is firmer, brighter and more even-toned. You can even use this as a cuticle oil when traveling to winter climates, as a body oil to soften dry patches or add radiance to skin when mixed with your favourite foundation.

Kopari, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

Kopari Coconut Melt, $49 for 150ml

Made of 100 per cent pure coconut oil, this rich balm can be used to hydrate your skin from top to toe, and leave it in a dewy glow. Packed with fatty acids, it is easily absorbed into the skin to replenish moisture, rebuild its barrier function and protect it from external sources of inflammation like pollution. And since it's 100 per cent pure and free of sulphates, parabens and silicones, it is also suitable for those with sensitive, eczema-prone skin. Plus, It also doubles up as a leave-in conditioner to moisturise damaged hair ends.

Tatcha, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++, $92 for 60ml

If you've always been too lazy to put in adequate leg work for sun protection and makeup prep, here's your answer. As its name suggests, this will probably be the silkest and lightest sunscreen you'll ever apply on your skin. Not only does it fend off harmful UVA and UVB rays, it also smoothes skin surface, reduces the appearance of pores and evens skin tone so makeup glides seamlessly over. It's also enriched with vitamins and minerals so your skin stays plump and protected.

Article continues below

IT Cosmetics Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF 50+, $62

Developed with plastic surgeons, this formula packs powerful anti-ageing and hydrating benefits, protects skin against sun rays and is also gentle enough for those with irritation-prone skin. A blend of colour-correcting pigments that evens out skin tone and reduces the appearance of skin imperfections like pores, scars, redness and fine lines, this foundation stays radiant on your skin and doesn't crease or crack all day long. In the meantime, it contains hydrolysed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins and antioxidants to treat skin at the same time.

By Terry, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

By Terry Nude-Expert Duo Stick Foundation + Highlighter, $78

Do you often apply makeup in the back of a moving car? If so, then this handy two-in-one makeup stick is your makeup bag essential. Half foundation and half highlighter, it perfects the look of your skin while enabling you to sculpt and highlight your features. Featuring a unique technology, it is made of spherical powders to soften the look of imperfections, control shine and provide buildable coverage while feeling weightless on skin. All you have to do is apply and blend for a flawless complexion.

Eve Lom, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

Eve Lom Kiss Mix in Cheeky, $35

Infused with beeswax and amino acids, this moisturising lip balm instantly softens and plumps dry and chapped lips while leaving them with a subtle, just-bitten tint. In addition, it also protects the delicate skin on the lips from further moisture loss, guarding them against dry and harsh climates. Thanks to the emollient texture, it can also be used as a cheek tint on dry skin for a sheer flush.

Article continues below

Percy & Reed, Multi-Tasking Beauty Products

Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Balm, $40

If you think chemically-treated hair needs a lot of aftercare, you're probably right. But if you think that aftercare entails fussy steps, then that's where you're wrong. Designed to be an all-in-one fix to hydrate, protect, smooth and style your tresses, this multi-tasking balm is your one-step answer to hair care every morning. Depending on your hair length, work a suitable amount of product onto your hair from the lengths onwards and you're all set!

