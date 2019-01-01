Irene Kim Tells Us All About Her Viral BTS Moment, Social Media Origins & More

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 11:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For being one of the bubbliest, brightest and most positive voices on social media, fashion star Irene Kim (@ireneisgood) caught our eye from the moment she burst onto the scene with her fabulous rainbow-hued hair. Now she counts over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and is a force to be reckoned with — a responsibility she takes seriously to spread positivity to the world.

Not one to rest idle, she launched her label IRENEISGOOD last year, and it is everything you would expect from this self-described unicorn: Fun, witty and definitely eye-catching.

Of her decision to launch her label, she tells us, "I wanted to start a brand that was inclusive; that had positive energy; and that kind of gave my fans and girls that are passionate about fashion to have a little piece of something fun and playful!"

This super-fun ethos is, of course, what got J-Hope, of Korean boy band BTS fame, to don Kim's hoodie and beanie from the label, made exclusively for him.

"I went to the BTS concert in Korea, and I really, really enjoyed it. As a thank you gift, I sent J-Hope some of my goodies," she recalls. "[And two days later], my phone was ging off the hook — J-Hope was wearing the hoodie and the beanie and it looked so good!"

"Yeah, it's sold out. It's sold out like, that [snaps fingers]" she laughs. "It looks good on him!"

Read

10 Things You Need To Know About BTS

But between her label, jetting across the world for fashion shows, and hosting TV shows, Kim is definitely still keeping it real for her fans and followers.

"I think social media is is a place to feel a sense of community, safety, and comfort and love," she says. " A place to be yourself, and not be afraid to be yourself."

We'll double-tap to that, Irene.

Watch our exclusive interview with her in the video above, and take a peek inside her gorgeous studio below.

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Article continues below

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

Article continues below

Irene Kim, Social Studies Club

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , BTS , Fashion , Models
Latest News

Irene Kim Gets Social and Talks BTS | E! Social Studies Club

Georgina Wilson - thumbnail

Catching Up with It Girl, Georgina Wilson

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

A Red Carpet Star Is Born: See Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks of All Time

Dee Hsu, ELLE Taiwan Fashion Awards 2018 - thumbnail

All The Reasons Why Fashion Loves Dee Hsu

Jolin Tsai, Best Dressed Asian Celebs on Instagram

10 Times Asian Celebrities Were The Best Dressed On Instagram In 2018

4 Fashion Trends Celebs Need to Leave Behind in 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.