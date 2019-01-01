Irene Kim Tells Us All About Her Viral BTS Moment, Social Media Origins & More

Not one to rest idle, she launched her label IRENEISGOOD last year, and it is everything you would expect from this self-described unicorn: Fun, witty and definitely eye-catching.

Of her decision to launch her label, she tells us, "I wanted to start a brand that was inclusive; that had positive energy; and that kind of gave my fans and girls that are passionate about fashion to have a little piece of something fun and playful!"

This super-fun ethos is, of course, what got J-Hope, of Korean boy band BTS fame, to don Kim's hoodie and beanie from the label, made exclusively for him.