With her exotic cat-like eyes and cheekbones that you can cut glass with, it is no surprise that Georgina Wilson quickly found herself on E! Asia's hit reality TV series !t Girls, and becoming the second HBIC of the third cycle of Asia's Next Top Model — and properly stole our hearts.

From the seasoned way Wilson introduced the challenges to contestants, to the loving way the she spoke to them during eliminations, we were instantly enamoured with the Filipino-British's personality. And so loved is Wilson that she was asked to return as a guest judge in a later cycle.