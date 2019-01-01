Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kisses Her Toes in PDA-Packed Hot Tub Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Sparks are definitely flying between Nicki Minaj and her new man. 

The Grammy-winning rapper's new romance is going strong, as evidenced by a new video the star shared to social media of her and her beau in what appears to be a hot tub. 

In the clip, posted on New Year's Day, Kenneth Petty and Minaj are hanging out in the water when he grabs her feet and kisses her toes before picking her up and swaying around with her in his arms. 

Meanwhile, Minaj appeared to be in a state of bliss as she smiled, laughed and sang out loud.

Photos

Nicki Minaj's Sexiest Instagrams

"Fendi PINK on," the star captioned the video, seemingly referencing her bathing suit. "Chun-Li links on."

The PDA-packed clip quickly got fans' attention, amassing nearly three million views in just two hours online. 

"LOVE love," Winnie Harlow wrote. "The queen is in love," a fan commented. 

While it's been less than a month since these two became Instagram official, it looks like they're definitely not being shy about their feelings for each other. 

After all, Petty did get her name tattooed on his neck just weeks ago. 

Days after making it official on social media, Minaj's controversial boyfriend was by her side as she celebrated her 36th birthday

As a source told E! News, "Nicki and Kenneth were inseparable."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Couples , PDA , New Year's Eve , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out After Her New Year's Eve Show Flops

Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Spark Reconciliation Rumors on New Year's Eve

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Pete Davidson Split

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's New Face Tattoo Has Finally Been Revealed

Miley Cyrus, New Year's Eve 2018

Miley Cyrus Celebrates New Year's Eve With Liam Hemsworth's Family

90 Day Fiance, Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores

Here's Why 90 Day Fiancé Fans Think Jonathan and Fernanda Broke Up

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.