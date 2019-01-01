It's Official: EXO's Kai And BLACKPINK's Jennie Are Dating!

Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 6:40 PM
This is not a drill, EXO-Ls and BLINKs.
The first K-pop idol couple of 2019 has been revealed and you will never guess who: EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie!
Korean news agency Dispatch rang in the new year with their annual revelation of Korean celebrities who are dating with exclusive photos of Kai and Jennie taking a romantic stroll at night. This reportedly happened some time in November, which means that the pair have been dating for a while now.
They were then seen getting into the same car later on.
[단독] “더이상 솔로가 아냐”...카이♥제니, 사랑의 증거들 #엑소 #EXO #카이 #KAI #김종인 #블랙핑크 #BLACKPINK #제니 #JENNIE
Dispatch also analysed the similarities in clothing that the couple have appeared in public with over the last few months as proof of their relationship, which include matching beanies, scarves, shoes and coats.
Kai even posted a series of photos on his Instagram in November, that were reportedly shot by Jennie while they were out on their stroll.
SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news by releasing a brief statement saying, "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
