It's Official: EXO's Kai And BLACKPINK's Jennie Are Dating!

This is not a drill, EXO-Ls and BLINKs.

The first K-pop idol couple of 2019 has been revealed and you will never guess who: EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie!

Korean news agency Dispatch rang in the new year with their annual revelation of Korean celebrities who are dating with exclusive photos of Kai and Jennie taking a romantic stroll at night. This reportedly happened some time in November, which means that the pair have been dating for a while now.