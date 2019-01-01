It's Official: EXO's Kai And BLACKPINK's Jennie Are Dating!

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 6:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kai, Jennie

Getty Images

This is not a drill, EXO-Ls and BLINKs.

The first K-pop idol couple of 2019 has been revealed and you will never guess who: EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie!

Korean news agency Dispatch rang in the new year with their annual revelation of Korean celebrities who are dating with exclusive photos of Kai and Jennie taking a romantic stroll at night. This reportedly happened some time in November, which means that the pair have been dating for a while now.

They were then seen getting into the same car later on.

Dispatch also analysed the similarities in clothing that the couple have appeared in public with over the last few months as proof of their relationship, which include matching beanies, scarves, shoes and coats.

Kai even posted a series of photos on his Instagram in November, that were reportedly shot by Jennie while they were out on their stroll.

SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news by releasing a brief statement saying, "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ EXO , Blackpink , Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kisses Her Toes in PDA-Packed Hot Tub Video

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out After Her New Year's Eve Show Flops

Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Spark Reconciliation Rumors on New Year's Eve

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Pete Davidson Split

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's New Face Tattoo Has Finally Been Revealed

Miley Cyrus, New Year's Eve 2018

Miley Cyrus Celebrates New Year's Eve With Liam Hemsworth's Family

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.