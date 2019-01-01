Miley Cyrus Celebrates New Year's Eve With Liam Hemsworth's Family

It's a party in the U.S.A. right before New Year's Day!

Just one week after Miley Cyrus confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, it appears the "We Can't Stop" singer decided to celebrate 2019 with his extended family.

On Tuesday morning, Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share some photos from the family celebrations. And spoiler alert: The fans spot Miley just being Miley.

"Happy 2019," Elsa shared on social media while giving her husband Chris Hemsworth a kiss on the lips. "Feliz año 2019. @chrishemsworth. #thegirlsgang."

In another photo, fans quickly saw Miley posing for a photo in front of 2019 balloons proving this week's celebration was also a family affair.