Shay Mitchell Calls for More Compassion After Revealing Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell is starting off the new year with some personal news.

On Tuesday morning, the Pretty Little Liars star looked back on 2018 with many positive memories of trips, quality time with friends and more.

But at the same time, the actress admitted that the past 12 months also came with some hardships.

"We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting," Shay explained. "The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams."