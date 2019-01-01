Stranger Things Season 3 Will Premiere July 4—See the Mysterious New Poster

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 9:00 AM

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

New year, new threat from the Upside Down? You'll find out when Stranger Things returns for its third season on Thursday, July 4. That means you can expect a lot of summer fun for Eleven, Mike, Joyce and the rest of the Hawkins gang…if you find dangerous threats fun.

Netflix revealed the premiere date via a fictional newscast from Hawkins. Along with the premiere date came the first poster for season three. It features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) appearing to notice the upcoming threat…whatever it may be. Remember, they both have a connection to the Upside Down.

Meanwhile, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) blissfully unaware.

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

The tagline for the third season: "One summer can change everything."

Details about the season are being kept under wraps, as per usual, but we do know the new Starcourt Mall will play a big part. There's also the disappearance of a lifeguard and a much larger mystery. It is Stranger Things after all. The episode titles were previously revealed (and we did our best to decode):

"Suzie, Do You Copy?"
"The Mall Rats"
"The Case of the Missing Lifeguard"
"The Sauna Test"
"The Source"
"The Birthday"
"The Bite"
"The Battle of Starcourt"

Stranger Things season three premieres Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.

