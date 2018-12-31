Drake & Josh Star Josh Peck Welcomes First Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

by Lena Grossman | Mon., 31 Dec. 2018 4:29 PM

Josh Peck, Paige OBrien

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

Talk about a way to ring in the new year!

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck revealed on Monday that his wife Paige O'Brien gave birth to their first child. The happy couple welcomed a son named Max Milo Peck. Both Peck and O'Brien shared photos on Instagram of baby Max wrapped up in a blanket sleeping. Another picture on her Instagram page showed Max with a pacifier in his mouth snuggled up in a brown blanket with a white hat on his head.

The former Nickelodeon actor and O'Brien announced in August that they were getting ready to have their first kid together. On Aug. 23, he posted a picture of the parents-to-be smiling as his wife cradled her baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," he captioned it.

Both parents have maintained a great sense of humor on social media since the pregnancy news.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

A few days after the big reveal, O'Brien heeded the support of her friends as her pregnancy progressed. She captioned a selfie, "Hey guys, if I do that fun thing that pregnant women like to do and ask if I should chop my hair off or get bangs, please say no. Thank you in advance."

In November, O'Brien shared a picture of herself that showed off her ever-growing baby bump. A little bit of her stomach was poking through between her shirt and pants, and decided to share the "fashion inspiration" that helped her look. Some of these well-known figures include one of the seven dwarfs from Snow White and Winnie the Pooh.

A few days after Thanksgiving, Peck posted another photo from their pregnancy shoot and captioned it, "When you realize you're having a baby and it's definitely yours."

You know what they say—laughter is the best medicine!

Peck and O'Brien tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu on June 17, 2017. John Stamos, who starred with Peck on Grandfathered, attended the nuptials with his then-girlfriend-now-wife Caitlin McHugh. 

However, Drake Bell of Drake & Josh was not invited to the wedding, which he said "just kind of hurt." Despite the lack of invite, Bell still thinks of Peck as "one of my dearest friends."

Congratulations to Paige and Josh!

