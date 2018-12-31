Surprise! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Welcome Baby Girl

Ricky Martin is ending 2018 with a bang!

The music superstar marked New Year's Eve with a very special announcement on Instagram. As it turns out, he is the proud parent to another child.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Ricky shared with his followers. "It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us."

He added, "Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia."

Ricky is already the proud parent to twins Matteo and Valentino. When asked how he handles their questions about having two dads, Ricky has the perfect answer.